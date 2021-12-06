Amirabdollahian: Normalizing ties with Zionist regime strategic mistake

During their meeting, Amirabdollahian and Mekdad focused on issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

Amirabdollahian said that Tehran-Damascus strategic and comprehensive relations need to be further boosted, specially in the economic field.

"Exchange of high-ranking delegations in various fields during that past few months, the opening of the Islamic Republic of Iran Trade Center in Damascus and organizing the Iran Trade Fair in Syria last week, simultaneously with the Iranian industries, mines and trade minister’s visit to Syria are all signs for the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong will for the expansion of comprehensive bilateral ties,” added Amirabdollahian.

The Iranian foreign minister, meantime, denounced the Zionist regime’s aggressive moves in Syria, arguing that the presence of foreign forces without harmonizing with the Syrian government and asking permission is a source of unrest in the region, particularly in Syria.

He said that the Astana initiative is the only existing practical way to resolve the imposed problems against Syria, announcing Iran’s readiness for hosting the heads of countries who has participated at Astana Summit Meeting in Tehran in the year 2022.

The foreign minister, meanwhile, said that reconstruction of Syria, return of the Syrian refugees and preservation of Syrian territorial integrity are all indispensable parts of the political solution for the Syrian crisis.

The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, appreciated Tehran’s support for the Syrian people and government.

He referred to the great significance of Tehran-Damascus strategic ties, and said that the meeting between the two countries’ presidents will mark a turning point in bilateral ties.

Mekdad elaborated on the latest status in the battle field and the political scene in Syria, the continuous Israeli aggressive moves and the illegal US presence that is an obvious violation of Syria’s territorial integrity and source of insecurity and economic pressure, and emphasized that the Syrian nation will wholeheartedly resist and emerge victorious from all those plots.

“The US sanctions against Syria and Iran are against human rights, as they are aimed at the Syrian and the Iranian nations,” he added.

