Pres. Raisi: Iran seeks to strengthen Tehran-Damascus ties

Speaking in a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria Faisal Mekdad on Monday, President Raisi said, "Today, long-term, comprehensive planning should be done to develop and deepen relations between Tehran and Damascus".

Describing the volume of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries much lower than the desired level, President Raisi stated that there are many capacities to increase the volume and amount of economic exchanges between the two countries, by activating which, the volume of economic exchanges can be increased several times.

Referring to the illegal presence of foreign forces in the region and in Syria, calling it dangerous for the security and stability of the region, he noted that Daesh is made by the Americans and today the presence of ISIL and the US everywhere in the region is a great damage to security, stability, and peace of peoples.

President Raisi pointed out, great martyrs such as Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani crippled the US and its proxy groups in the region, including Daesh and Zionist terrorism.

Stressing the importance of maintaining Syria's security and stability and its authoritative presence in regional equations, he highlighted that "Today, Syria is at the forefront of resistance against the Zionists with its anti-Zionist approach and the history of the resistance of Syrian people and government against cowardly aggression will be proudly recorded".

Emphasizing the need to respect the territorial integrity of Syria, the President underscored, "Ignoring the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries by any country is not acceptable and the Syrian people will certainly not tolerate it".

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also conveyed the message of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and invited President Raisi to visit the country, saying, "Syria is determined to activate all capacities for cooperation with the aim of growing Tehran-Damascus relations in the interest of the two nations".

The Syrian people will never forget the support and assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, "Syria puts a great emphasis on the continuation of the sustainable, powerful relations that the leaders of the two nations have created, and the blood of Martyr Soleimani guarantees the deep bond between the two nations and we believe that Martyr Soleimani belongs to all of us and we will not forget the sacrifice of our martyrs".

Faisal Mekdad pointed out, "The US uses the most evil methods in its relations with some countries in the region and seeks to dominate and humiliate the Zionists in the region by disrespecting and humiliating them".

"With the resistance of the Syrian people and the Resistance Front, the conspiracies of the US, the Zionist Regime, and its allies in the region have failed, and today they have reached the point that Syria has not failed and have changed their approach," he said.

