Iran bound motorbike rally kicks off in Pakistan to promote tourism, friendship

The Iranian Culture Center in Lahore held a ceremony to bid farewell to the caravan of Cross-Route Motorcycle Club of Pakistan consisting of 13 people.

The riders on the occasion announced their determination to strengthen public relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Director of Iranian Cultural Center Jafar Ronas in his views pointed to the importance of tourism sector to strengthen relations between the two brother nations.

He said Iran has a special place in the world die to rich history, social and cultural values, racial and linguistic diversity.

He added: western media have always tried to tarnish the cultural image of the two countries with selective news.

The Iranian diplomat noted that Iran has seen many heroes, including the martyred General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in the US terrorist attack near the city of Kerman.

Leader of the rally an international biker, Makaram Khan Tareen said the aim of rally is to improve friendly ties and tourism between Iran and Pakistan.

"Iran and Pakistan, shard common history, culture, language and art and have a lot of potential in the field of tourism that should be explored,” he said.

He referred to the memories of his last trip to Iran in 2019 before the Covid-19 and added that the Iranian people welcomed us so warmly which cannot be forgotten.

At the end of the ceremony, Pakistani motorcyclists, following a common and ancient tradition of the two nations of Iran and Pakistan, under the Holy Quran, began their long and difficult journey to Iran.

Pakistani motorcyclists in their 26-day round trip to Iran would cover the distance of 6,500 km, along the route from Lahore to the zero point of the border between the two countries.

After entering to Iran from Mirjaveh they will travel to Zaheda, Bam, Kerman,Yazd, Isfahan, Kashan, Qom, and Tehran.

In 2019 a 16-member Peace and Friendship Bikers Rally between Iran and Pakistan was held to mark the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan.

