Pakistan bikers carrying message of peace, friendship leave for Iran

This is the first time that such Iran-bound rally has been organized to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan.

Leader of the rally an international biker, Makaram Khan Tareen has said the aim of rally is to improve friendly ties and tourism between Pakistan and Iran.

The team has started its journey from Khana-e-Farhang Lahore. The motorcycle rally would give message to the whole world that both the countries are safe.

The rally would cover 7,400 kilometers from Lahore to Tehran and vice versa.

The rally would reach Tehran on August 14 and participate in the Independence Day ceremony to be held at Pakistan Embassy.

The bikers participating in the rally would also visit historic places in Zahedan, Yard, Qum, Isfahan and Tehran.

The Pakistani nation is all set to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day on August 14. Since the creation of Pakistan way back in 1947, Iran and Pakistan have been enjoying strong brotherly ties. It is pertinent to mention that Iran was one of the first countries that recognized Pakistan.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish