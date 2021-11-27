Annual charity bazaar opens in Pakistani capital with Iran’s participation

First Lady of Pakistan Samina Alvi along with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood inaugurated the charity bazaar at the premises of Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In this international festival, diplomatic and cultural missions of Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Turkmenistan, China, Ukraine, Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Palestine, and several other countries showcased their cultural and artistic products.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in cooperation with Cultural Consulate, introduced some of the cultural and artistic attractions of the country and presented souvenirs and handicrafts to the visitors while introducing the tourist attractions, rich culture, and civilization of Iran.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the ambassador of Iran in Pakistan, Ehsan Khazaei, the director of Culture Consulate, diplomats and heads of Iranian institutions in Islamabad also attended this festival along with their family members.

The stall of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion presented Iranian dishes such as Chelow kabab, Chelow morgh, Sholeh Zard, Halva, and Kashk, and offered pistachioes, nakhl, gaz, and saffron to the visitors.

The tourist attractions of Iran were also introduced to the visitors by Iranian pavilion and traditional sweets of Iran along with books and other cultural and artistic works of the Iranian people were also displayed in this exhibition.

