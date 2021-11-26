Iranian stall attracts most visitors at Peshawar book fair

Iranian Cultural Center in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, participated in a three-day international book fair at the Islamic University College of Peshawar with the participation of foreign publishers from Turkey and Afghanistan and publishers from all over Pakistan.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, from Jamaat-e-Islami, Director Iranian Cultural Center Mehran Eskandarian, Vice Chancellor of Peshawar University, President of the Persian Department of Peshawar University Hossein Khoshi, professors, University officials and students attended the opening ceremony.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, while appreciating the participation of the Culture Centre of Iran in Peshawar International Exhibition, said Iran's valuable presence in this cultural event has caused joy and improved the quality of this program.

He said representation of Iranian culture has always been at the forefront of all various activities in the fields of science, culture and art, and therefore we consider it necessary to thank all the tireless efforts of the management of the Iranian Culture Center for diversity of their activities in Peshawar.

Mushtaq Ahmad said: We are grateful to the Islamic Republic of Iran for keeping alive the name of the Oriental poet Allama Iqbal, who teaches his culture to the cultural and civilized people of Iran.

The leader of Jamaat-e-Islami recited Persian poems by Iqbal Lahori and addressed the Director Iranian Culture Center: You Iranians are very lucky to understand the Persian words of Iqbal Lahori.

At the end of the ceremony, special guests visited the stall of Iranian Culture Center and took keen interest in the literary, scientific, religious works along with books about Iranian celebrities, tourist attractions and handicrafts displayed over there.

