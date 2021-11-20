International expo of Islamic Arts opens in Pakistan with Iran’s participation

The International Exhibition jointly hosted by the Alhamra Arts Council and Cultural Center of Iran opened with the presence of cultural representatives from Iran, Turkey, and Pakistani officials.

Jafar Ronas, Director of Iranian Culture Center, Olash Ortadas, the cultural representative of Turkey, and Pakistani officials and officials of artistic and cultural institutions attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The exhibition, which will run until Monday, includes fine and visual arts such as calligraphy, painting, enameling, Islamic architecture, pottery and tiling, and more.

The pavilion of the Iranian Culture Center has remained the center of attraction on the very first day of the exhibition.

Calligraphy workshops for enthusiasts will also be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Expressing the importance of past and contemporary artistic practices of the Islamic world and the role of culture in Islamic civilization, Director of Iranian Culture Center Jafar Ronas said art is the common language of humanity and every human being of any nationality and language understands the beauty of art.

He added the Islamic Arts Exhibition will be held in cooperation with the Culture Center of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore, the Younis Amre Foundation of Turkey, and the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology to learn more about the beauties of Islamic art and the message of peace and friendship for Muslim countries.

Ronas called the art of calligraphy the most obvious common art for all Muslims and said in Islamic art, calligraphy can be seen everywhere, especially in the inscriptions and domes of mosques.

The Turkish cultural representative in Lahore also said that Islamic art was created under the influence of regional parameters and indigenous culture, adding that Islamic art as an effective lever could play an important role in maintaining peace and security in the region.

Irfan Qureshi, Secretary-General of the Pakistan Calligraphers Association, also said calligraphy is a common art in Islamic countries that Iran has historically contributed to its flourishing and growth.

