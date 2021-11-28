Iran Pres urges facilitation of investment of Iranians residing abroad

Connection between the Iranians residing out of the country and the Islamic-Iranian culture and tradition should be preserved, President Raisi said during his meeting with the Iranian nationals residing in Turkmenistan.

Iranian president left for Turkmen capital on Saturday evening to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The president has assured the assets of those who want to make investment in Iran will be guaranteed.

He further described the Iranians residing abroad as representatives of the culture and civilization of their great nation that has resisted against hegemony and pressures for over four decades.

As to relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, the President said the two enjoy ties beyond friendship.

Then, he called for fostering the current level of cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan.

As he noted, gas, energy, oil, and transit are good grounds for promoting Tehran-Ashgabat ties.

Referring to the talks with his Turkmen counterpart, President Raisi said that the two are determined to remove the obstacles in the path of cooperation and develop the level of bilateral relations.

He hoped that the ways will be well prepared for furthering cooperation with regional and neighboring countries.

The 15th Economic Cooperation Organization summit is slated for today (November 28).

