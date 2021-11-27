President Raisi meets with Turkmen counterpart

The meeting took place in Ashgabat where the Iranian President has traveled to attend the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The event will open on Sunday, December 27th, with Turkmenistan hosting it as the chair the ECO.

President Raisi arrived in Turkmenistan Republic’s capital city Ashgabat Saturday night and was officially received by his counterpart and a number of Turkmenistan government’s high ranking officials at the airport.

The 15th ECO Summit, hosted by Turkmenistan, the ECO rotating head, will start tomorrow, on Sunday Nov 28.

President Raisi is scheduled to address at the ECO Summit Meeting, in which he will elaborate on Iran’s stands and present the Islamic Republic of Iran’s proposals on strengthening ECO’s regional and international relations, and further expansion of economic transactions among member states.

The President will in this trip also meet and confer with his counterparts from participating countries, and during bilateral talks try to strengthen ties and further expand them.

Meeting with the Iranians residing in Turkmenistan, the Iranian merchants, and the participants at ECO summit are among the president’s other programs.

Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan are ten members of the ECO. The president will in this trip also meet and confer with his participating counterparts, and in bilateral talks try to strengthen ties and further expand them.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish