President Raisi: Cooperation with regional countries, Iran’s top priority

The president made the remarks speaking to reporters prior to leaving Tehran for Ashgabat to attend a summit meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

He said that the ECO meeting aims to review previous measures by the bloc and make decisions for the future.

The president said that he will have a meeting with the president of the host country to discuss bilateral issues, such as gas and transit.

During his stay in Ashgabat, the Iranian president is due to hold separate meetings with his counterparts from ECO member-states to discuss issues of mutual interest.

President Raisi is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the ECO Summit.

A meeting with Iranian traders and expatriates living in Turkmenistan is also on the agenda of the Iranian president’s visit to Ashgabat.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish