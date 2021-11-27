Iran welcomes multilateralism to solve regional issues: Deputy FM

Iran's policy is to promote friendly ties with other states, neighbors in particular, Safari said in his speech in the foreign ministerial meeting of the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization in the Turkmen capital.

Multilateralism for organizations like ECO is a very important issue, the official noted.

He further called for cooperation between all member countries of ECO in achieving the goals of the organization.

The 15th Economic Cooperation Organization summit is slated for November 28.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is planned to attend the event.

