During his stay in Ashgabat, the Iranian president is due to hold separate meetings with his counterparts from ECO member-states to discuss issues of mutual interest.

President Raisi is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the ECO Summit.

A meeting with Iranian traders and expatriates living in Turkmenistan is also on the agenda of the Iranian president’s visit to Ashgabat.

