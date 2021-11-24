Interim deal deviation from lifting of anti-Iran sanctions

The US and Iran have not yet held any direct talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Either side has taken a stance that seems very far from the other one's. The Biden administration tries to show that they are committed to diplomacy, while they are afraid of the impact of any agreement with the Iranian officials because of the Israeli lobby's rejection.



Instead of containing the long ally (Israel), US President Joe Biden's administration pretends to be in a challenge with the Zionist regime when it comes to Iran in a bid to pursue his policy of pressure and interaction towards the Islamic Republic.



For the first time, Axios, an American news website, quoted three American and Israeli sources saying that the US is seeking an interim nuclear deal with Iran in order to have enough time to reach a better agreement.



New York Times, another American media, reported that the White House is thinking about a potential interim agreement. The newspaper asked "whether some kind of interim deal might be possible to freeze Iran’s production of more enriched uranium."



In dealing with Iran, the White House, the Pentagon, and the US Department of State evaluate different plans from economic isolation to sabotage.



Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, has said that she is not informed of such a change in the United States' strategy; however, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Ned Price stressed that Washington would take gradual steps to return to the JCPOA.



Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has underlined that he would not react to media speculations, urging all sides to focus on the Vienna talks.



Khatibzadeh went on to say that the JCPOA should bring about economic interests for the Islamic Republic, noting that the window would not be open forever for the US to return to the JCPOA.

