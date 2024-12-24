Iran rejects ‘absurd’ claims it is using children as proxies in Europe

In a weekly press conference on Tuesday, Baghaei called the claims, which were first raised in a report by Bloomberg over the weekend, as “absurd, shameful, and immoral”.

The spokesman said the claims showed that making accusations against Iran had entered a new phase which he described as “preposterous and ridiculous”.

“We have never had a proxy and do not need a proxy. Iran is Iran,” said Baghaei.

Bloomberg claimed in a report on Saturday that Iran-affiliated groups have been recruiting local criminals, including minors, to target Jewish and Israeli institutions in Europe this year.

4261