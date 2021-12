"The US still manufactures fake news," Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

He noted that "orchestrating photo op to sell fake narrative about need for "mutual return to JCPOA" doesn't change reality that unlike the US, Iran never left the deal".

"Spin won't get the US anywhere. Wise decisions—like ending max failure—just may", he further noted.

