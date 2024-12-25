No red line to target US interests if Yemen invaded: Ansarullah

IRNA on Wednesday morning citing Yemeni media reported that Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has issued a strong warning to the United States against any potential invasion of Yemen in support of the Zionist regime

If the US invades Yemen, we will target US interests throughout the Middle East and we will not have a red line, he said.

Addressing Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Al-Houthi said that the Yemeni people have no fear of the Zionists rather believe that their threats are empty.

Reacting to the recent operation in the Red Sea, he said that three aircraft carriers left the region under fire from the Yemeni armed forces.

Now you have brought the fourth carrier into the region, and if it does not leave, it will be an easy prey for the Yemeni forces, he rebuked the American military, saying USS Harry S. Truman, an aircraft carrier in the Red Sea is a declaration of war and a threat to Yemen's national security.

The waning followed a statement on social media by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday night claiming that its forces are preparing to attack Yemen.

CENTCOM also released images on the X social network, saying sailors of the USS Harry S. Truman are preparing ammunition for attacks against targets in Yemen.

