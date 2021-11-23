Amirabdollahian: US contradictory behaviors blocking negotiations

Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis in their phone talk focused on bilateral issues, the Vienna negotiations, and certain regional developments.

The Iranian top diplomat referred to Switzerland's important status is Europe, adding the two countries’ relations are on the right path and that the Swiss Parliament Speaker’s recent visit of Tehran was a turning point in bilateral parliamentary relations.

Amirabdollahian referred to the efforts made to resolve a part of the problems in the way of Swiss companies’ broader activities in Iran, stressing that the two countries’ comprehensive relations, including in scientific, academic, agriculture, transportation, health and banking fields need to be expanded.

The Iranian foreign minister also announced Iran’s readiness for hosting the next Iran-Switzerland Joint Economic Commission, expressing hope that it will be convened in near future.

Referring to the chaotic conditions and the prevailing human catastrophe in Yemen, Amirabdollahian reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort aimed at ending the siege of Yemen and the end of war there.

Amirabdollahian said that the negotiations to terminate the anti-Iran sanctions will start in Vienna as of next week, emphasizing that Iran is ready for a good, immediate and serious agreements, but meanwhile the contradictory US behaviors generate mistrust.

“The Americans on the one hand say they are interested to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the one hand, but on the other hand in two phases they imposed two sets of new sanctions against Iranian persons and companies, which shows how contradictory the US behaviors are, as one of the main obstacles in upcoming negotiations,” he said.

Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s judgement about America is based on its behaviors.

Referring to the status of the region, and Afghanistan, the Iranian foreign minister said that the Islamic Republic of Iran encourages the current caretaker group in Afghanistan to establish an all-encompassing government.

He also expressed concern about the human status there right before the cold season, asking for effective international efforts to take care of the displaced people and refugees.

Switzerland appreciates Iran’s stance

The Swiss ambassador, for his part, referred to his visit to Iran on the 100th anniversary of the two countries diplomatic relations, arguing that Iran is a historical and very attractive country.

Ignazio Cassis said that the two countries’ relations are of great significance; elaborated on the devised economic channel between the two countries, and announced readiness for forwarding humanitarian aids to Afghanistan through Iran.

He also said that his country is agreed with Iran on the need for establishment of an all-encompassing government in Afghanistan, appreciating the efforts made by the Islamic Republic of Iran in that respect so far, as well as Iran’s hosting of still more Afghan refugees after the recent developments.

