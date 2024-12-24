Lebanon lodges complaint with UNSC over Israel’s ceasefire violations

Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted the complaint to the United Nations Security Council through its permanent mission in New York.

The complaint expresses strong objections to the repeated breaches of the ceasefire and the security arrangements stipulated in UN Resolution 1701.

The Israeli regime has violated the ceasefire agreement 816 times in less than a month, according to the complaint.

It emphasizes that Israel’s violations, which include bombings of border villages and residential areas, and road blockages, undermine efforts to deescalate military tensions.

The Israeli violations pose a serious threat to international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region and hinder Lebanon’s ability to implement Resolution 1701, the complaint says.

4353**2050