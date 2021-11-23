Ways to expand scientific-educational cooperation between Iran, Pakistan discussed

Jafar Ronas on Tuesday visited the Govt. Islamia College Civil Lines Lahore and met with Dr. Akhtar Hussain, the dean of the historical college and its faculty members, to discuss ways to expand mutual cooperation.

Referring to the capacities of Iran and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of science, education, and promotion of the Persian language, the head of Govt. Islamia College said student and professor exchanges between two Muslim neighbors play an important role in strengthening ties and commonalities between Iran and Pakistan.

He said that the Department of Persian Language and Literature of the Govt. Islamia College Civil Lines has gone a long way in recent decades.

Dr. Akhtar Hussain recalled some important measures, such as establishing translation centers to translate Persian books into Urdu in order to create job opportunities for graduates, and said that such measures could educate the people of Pakistan about Iran's achievements and capacities.

He also suggested holding scientific events, including a conference with the participation of the Iranian Cultural Center in Lahore.

Jafar Ronas, Director of Iranian Cultural Center also expressed his satisfaction with the visit to the Government Islamia College one of the oldest centers of higher education in Lahore.

He said it is more effective to acquaint Pakistani students with the culture and language of Islamic Iran.

In this meeting, Riaz Shahid, the head of the Iranian Studies Center, also stated that 40 students are currently enrolled in the Persian language and literature department and explained about the existing capacities and the challenges ahead.

Government Islamia College was founded in 1886 by a Hindu cultural and social figure during British rule in the Indian subcontinent. The college was renamed Government Islamia College after Pakistan was formed in 1947.

Currently, 200 faculty members of this college and 11,000 are studying in this educational center. The college is also one of Pakistan's cultural heritage and educational buildings.

