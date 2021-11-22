Iran wins 2021 UNIATF Award

The UNIATF Award for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) was awarded to the Islamic Republic of Iran for the exemplary leadership and the determination for its excellent delivery of mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UNIATF announced.

The taskforce said that the Government of Iran demonstrated its commitment to population health with these efforts to alleviate mental health suffering during the pandemic.

In the meanwhile, the Secretariat of the WHO FCTC requested Iran to undertake strong measures to reduce tobacco use.

9416**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish