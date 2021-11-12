Iran ready to host foreign tourists: Deputy Min.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali-Asghar Shalbafian told IRNA on Thursday night that 20-month halt of issuing visa cause an interrupt in attracting foreign tourists due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Iran, but now the country is preparing to hold tours, while it is trying to assure quality of services and respect health protocols.

There are numerous stakeholders in tourism industry, who are expected to play a role in promoting this sector, he said, adding that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts is also responsible for parts of executive and decision-making procedures of the industry; although, some 27 entities in Iran cooperate to guarantee all important considerations of this sector.

Referring to tourism industry in southern province of Hormozgan, he expressed hope that cooperation among different governmental organizations will help remove obstacles and weaknesses in infrastructure of tourism industry in this province in order to preserve sustainable development.

Shalbafian went on to say that Hormuz Island possesses numerous historical and natural tourist attractions, which have been paid attention by Iranian and foreign tourists for years.

According to the official, investments in the island are growing; so, its capacity and sustainable development in long-term should be considered as main factors, which could guarantee residents’ profit from tourism industry.

