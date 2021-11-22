Iran advises IAEA to keep to technical cooperation

Speaking in his weekly conference, Khatibzadeh touched upon International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi's visit tonight to Iran, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to keep its ties with the Agency within its framework and that he hoped that this visit would be constructive as the previous ones.

The date of Grossi's trip was announced a while ago and Iran has specified the visit's schedule, he said, adding that Iran has always tried to settle the issues with the IAEA within a technical framework and has asked the nuclear watchdog to proceed in this framework, too.

The spokesman also said that the IAEA knows well that all sabotage and terrorist acts against Iran's nuclear facilities which were accompanied by certain countries have considerably affected technical dimensions of Iran's nuclear program.

Some countries commit miscalculation as the Vienna talks is looming, Khatibzadeh said on the accusing statements made by French officials against Iran, recommending all participants in the JCPOA to focus on serious talks in Vienna.

On the rejoining of Syria to the Arab League, the spokesman said that various countries have concluded that Syria cannot be deleted and its presence as an effective actor was in the interest of the Arab World, adding that Iran and countries like Russia naturally welcome this measure.

As to the recent visit of Azerbaijan Republic Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev to Iran, Khatibzadeh said that the visit was planned to introduce a new phase to Tehran-Baku relations after passing through unwanted, unnecessary media tensions.

He also said that there would soon be meetings between officials in various levels from both countries, including a meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev next week on the sidelines of ECO summit.

On the ties with China, the spokesman said that Iran-China relationship is a very close one and full of diplomatic traffic and both countries respect each other's policies, interests, and concerns, noting that this relationship should be viewed on this basis rather than unconfirmed remarks.

The interaction between China and the Persian Gulf countries helps peace and stability in the region and Iran welcomes regional talks to be followed up in multilateral formats, according to the diplomat.

Khatibzadeh also commented on the statement by a US official in Bahrain that Iran remains a belligerent country, saying that such remarks are usually followed by expensive bills for some countries in the region to which the US wants to sell arms.

