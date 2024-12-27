Going through current inflammatory period requires avoiding divisiveness, sectional interests: Iran FM

"Ladies and gentlemen in the Arab League; Like you, we also want stability and peace and prevention of chaos in Syria, for clear reasons; to maintain the territorial integrity and territorial unity of Syria, to maintain the security of all ethnic groups and religions, including Sunnis, Shiites, Alawites, and Kurds, to maintain the security and sanctity of the holy courts and places," Araghchi wrote on his X account in Arabic language.

He went on to say that Iran also wants to limit illegal weapons, to reject any foreign intervention with any justification, to prevent Syria from becoming a safe haven for terrorism, extremism and violence, so that Syria does not pose a threat to its neighbors and the entire region.

"To prevent further adventures and dangerous expansionism of Israel and to force it to evacuate the occupied areas, finally, to form an inclusive government in Syria," the Iranian foreign minister added.

Araghchi further pointed out "we are also worried about sedition and excuse-making with the intention of diverting public and regional minds towards unrealistic threats. The goal of sedition seekers is: to legitimize the continued occupation of parts of Syria, especially by Israel and the United States, to justify foreign interference in the internal affairs of that country, to deprive parts of the Syrian people from participating in the process of determining their destiny, and finally, to project their desires and goals outside of Syria."

The new developments in Syria following the advance of Bashar Assad's opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, whose name is still on the list of terrorist groups by the United States, some European countries and the United Nations, have made the political future in Syria very uncertain.

While the Iranian foreign minister, in the final hours of Bashar al-Assad's visit to Damascus, made significant arrangements with his counterparts from the Arab countries of the region in a multilateral meeting on the current situation in Syria in Doha, but it seems that the current ruling leaders in Damascus have placed their foundation on deepening the gap between important regional and international players.

The alleged statement of the Arab League states had said "we ask Iran not to fuel the conflict in Syria".

In another part of this statement, this union emphasized "respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability of Syria, limiting weapons and controlling them by the government, disbanding all armed organizations and rejecting any destabilizing foreign intervention".

