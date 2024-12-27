Death toll in Gaza rises to 45,436 amid continued Israeli strikes

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the number of injuries has also surged, with 108,038 people reported wounded in the ongoing conflict.

On Friday, the Gaza Rescue and Relief Organization reported that Israeli forces destroyed a building that had been serving as a shelter for 40 displaced Palestinians. The attack resulted in the deaths of 15 Palestinians, with several bodies still trapped under the rubble.

The organization emphasized that many of the buildings targeted by the Israeli forces have been shelters for refugees, highlighting the continued risks faced by civilians in the region.

