Dec 27, 2024, 6:14 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85702243
T T
0 Persons

Tags

“Iran to become key partner of Eurasian Economic Union”

Dec 27, 2024, 6:14 PM
News ID: 85702243
“Iran to become key partner of Eurasian Economic Union”

Tehran, IRNA – Iran is set to become a significant partner of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), following a decision by the union’s member states to grant the country observer status, according to an Iranian Foreign Ministry official.

Jalaleddin Alavi Sabzevari, Director of Multilateral and International Economic Cooperation at the Ministry, on Friday confirmed that the EAEU heads of state approved the decision during a summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

He further noted that the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU, which has already been ratified by the parliaments of five member states and Iran's Parliament, will soon come into effect. These developments are expected to elevate Iran's role as a key partner within the union, the official said.

The EAEU comprises five countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. With this new status, Iran joins Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Cuba as an observer in the union’s activities, marking a significant step towards deeper economic integration with the bloc.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .