“Iran to become key partner of Eurasian Economic Union”

Jalaleddin Alavi Sabzevari, Director of Multilateral and International Economic Cooperation at the Ministry, on Friday confirmed that the EAEU heads of state approved the decision during a summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

He further noted that the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU, which has already been ratified by the parliaments of five member states and Iran's Parliament, will soon come into effect. These developments are expected to elevate Iran's role as a key partner within the union, the official said.

The EAEU comprises five countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. With this new status, Iran joins Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Cuba as an observer in the union’s activities, marking a significant step towards deeper economic integration with the bloc.

9341**2050