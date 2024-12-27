Yemenis hold massive protest in Sanaa, call for continued unlimited support for Gaza

According to the official news agency of Yemen (Saba Net), in this demonstration, which was held under the title of "unlimited support and no red lines for Gaza", the citizens of Yemen emphasized the continuation of the position in support of the Palestinian people and the condemnation of the crimes of the Zionist regime.

The Yemeni demonstrators also congratulated the extensive operations of the Yemeni armed forces against the aggressors and arrogant forces and targeting the depth of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation.

The participants of this demonstration once again declared their support for the leadership of "Abdul Malik al-Houthi" the leader of the Ansarullah movement in making all decisions to respond to the Zionist enemy and its supporters, including the United States and the UJ, in support of the Gaza Strip and the Al-Aqsa storm.

