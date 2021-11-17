Iran: IAEA should avoid hasty comments on nuclear cooperation

Speaking to reporters, he said that in its new report, the UN nuclear agency has confirmed that it has continued with its verifying and supervisory activities about Iran’s commitments under the nuclear deal.

Ghayebi said earlier in the day that Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is scheduled to meet Tehran on Monday (November 22).

He said that the meeting is aimed to discuss ways for bilateral cooperation.

In his news conference two days ago, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh talked about an imminent visit to Tehran by the IAEA chief.

He said that, during his visit to the Iranian capital, Grossi will meet with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Head of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

9341**2050

