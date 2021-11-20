Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 20

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Removal of all sanctions, Iran’s main goal in JCPOA talks: FM

Iran’s foreign minister said the main goal pursued by Iran during the forthcoming talks in Vienna with the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal is to secure the removal of all sanctions imposed on the country.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a Thursday phone call with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau.

-- Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers’ proposal on ‘nonrecognition’ of Putin

The Kremlin denounced as “absurd” on Friday a resolution proposed by U.S. lawmakers to stop recognising Vladimir Putin as Russia’s president if he stays in power after 2024, and described it as U.S. meddling in Russian affairs.

-- Iran slams ‘illegitimate’ Western statement on regional security

Iran on Friday said the US seeks to “provoke a crisis” after a Western statement which Tehran described as “illegitimate” assured Arab allies their security interests would be taken into account during talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“This spectacle of a meeting and statement are so fabricated and illegitimate that they are not worth responding to,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

-- More of the Same Sadistic Sanctions

condemned U.S. sanctions against six Iranians and one Iranian group for allegedly trying to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

“Iran condemns these new sanctions as a continuation of the failed policy of Trump’s maximum pressure that is desperate and illegitimate,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter, referring to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

-- Shin Bet, Zionist War Minister Left Red-Faced

Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic security service, is highly embarrassed - and so is the occupying regime’s war minister Benny Gantz.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Omri Goren, a 37-year-old Israeli Jew who worked as housekeeper at Gantz’s private home, allegedly offered his services to Iranian intelligence. He has now been charged with espionage by the so-called ministry of justice.

-- ‘Nationwide State of Emergency’ in Germany

Germany has entered a “nationwide state of emergency” because of surging coronavirus infections, the head of the country’s disease control agency said Friday.

Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, said regular medical care cannot be guaranteed anymore in some parts of the country because hospitals and intensive care wards are overstretched.

-- Western Diplomatic Efforts on Iran Could Backfire

Contrary to Joe Biden’s promise that his climate change and social policy package plan (dubbed “Build Back Better Act”) would pay for itself, a nonpartisan agency has cast serious doubt on the U.S. President’s legislation proposal.

-- Iran’s 1st thermal solar power plant to be launched by 2023

Iran is going to launch its first thermal solar power plant by the fiscal year 1402 (starts on March 2023), Managing Director of Iran’s Thermal Power Plant Holding (TPPH) Mohsen Tarztalab announced on Thursday.

-- Iran helped Poles fighting for independence: Polish historian

A Polish historian says Iran helped the Poles striving for independence to find a safe refuge on the way back to Poland during the Second World War.

