Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 17

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Raeisi: Iran serious in securing its rights in Vienna talks

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, in a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, said Iran is “quite serious” in the upcoming Vienna talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA.

Raeisi reiterated Iran is “equally serious” about securing the rights of the Iranian people and lifting all US sanctions.

-- Xi warns Biden about ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping used a virtual summit with US counterpart Joe Biden to warn that encouraging Taiwanese independence would be “playing with fire”.

The talks on Monday were the most substantial since Biden took office in January, BBC reported.

Both sides emphasised the two men’s personal relationship and the summit was an attempt to ease tensions. But they could not escape one of the most sensitive topics: the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

-- Terror groups continue US soldiers’ role in region: Iran envoy

Iran’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan said the United States has withdrawn from Afghanistan, but has left terrorist groups such as Daesh to continue its role in the region, including in the Central Asian country.

“Daesh and other Takfiri terrorist groups, in fact, continue the role of American soldiers in the region,” Hassan Kazemi Qomi told Press TV on Tuesday.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- ‘We Are Serious About Our People’s Rights’

Iran is “absolutely serious” about Vienna talks expected to resume late this month, its President Ebrahim Raisi told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is absolutely serious about the negotiations and we are equally serious about our people’s rights to have sanctions lifted,” Raisi said, according to a statement published on the presidency’s website.

-- Iran Khodro, Mammut to Build 6,000 Trucks

Iran has signed contracts with two domestic automakers to produce 6,000 trucks with the help of Chinese manufacturers, the head of Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization said on Tuesday.

“Good things have happened in the automotive industry and efforts have been made to use domestic capacity to modernize the truck fleet,” Dariush Amani told reporters in Tehran.

-- German Regulator Throws Wrench in Nord Stream 2

Germany’s energy regulator has suspended the approval process for a major new pipeline bringing Russian gas into Europe, throwing up a new roadblock to the contentious project and driving up regional gas prices.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran, Russia Eye Comprehensive Cooperation

Over the past few years and especially since the re-imposition of the U.S. sanctions, strengthening domestic production and achieving self-reliance has become Iran’s major strategy in all areas.

-- FM says new Iranian govt. firm to increase ties with Italy

The new administration of Ebrahim Raisi in Iran is determined to expand cooperation with friendly countries such as Italy, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a telephone call on Monday night with Luigi Di Maio, the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

-- Iran ease past Syria in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Iran football team defeated Syria 3-0 in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification on Tuesday at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman, Jordan. Sardar Azmoun opened the scoring for Dragan Skocic’s team in the 33rd minute.

