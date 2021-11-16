Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 16

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran-Turkey ties effective in global affairs: Raeisi

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Monday called for the expansion of relations with Turkey with the finalization of a roadmap to mutual cooperation, saying the ties between the two neighbors could affect the global equations considering their positions.

In a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Tehran, Raeisi said closer cooperation between Iran and Turkey, the economic and trade ties in particular, would serve the interests of the two Muslim nations.

-- US sanctions removal main focus of Vienna talks: Iran

Iran said on Monday it will attach paramount significance to the verifiable removal of US sanctions in the forthcoming talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal due to start in the Austrian capital Vienna later this month.

“Our main focus in Vienna is on the removal of all the sanctions that have been illegally imposed by the United States … What is important for us is how to arrive at a good agreement in Vienna,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, said at a weekly press conference in Tehran.

-- France tells UK to stop ‘giving lessons’ on migrants

France told Britain on Monday to stop “giving lessons” on migrants amid an increasingly acrimonious row between London and Paris over the numbers crossing the Channel.

The longstanding dispute has intensified in the last days after record numbers of migrants crossed the Channel to reach England from the French coast, with London accusing Paris of not doing enough to stop them, AFP reported.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran, Turkey Drafting Cooperation Roadmap

Iran and Turkey will continue high-level diplomatic talks to draft a “long-term cooperation roadmap” to boost relations, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian announced here on Monday.

“We hope to finalize the road map in a future visit to Tehran by Mr [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, the eminent Turkish president,” Amir-Abdollahian said, standing next to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a news conference without announcing a specific date for the visit.

-- Maps of Zionist Regime’s Vital Facilities Leaked

A hacker group called Moses Staff said Monday it has successfully conducted a massive cyberattack against the occupying regime of Israel, and is now in possession of comprehensive data that could be leaked after accessing the servers of major companies.

-- U.S. Behind Upsurge in Daesh Violence in Iraq

The secretary general of Iraq’s Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba resistance group on Monday held U.S. occupation forces responsible for the upsurge in terrorist attacks by Daesh across the country, saying the current situation proves that terror outfits are all tools in the hands of hegemonic powers.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Turkish FM holds talks in Iran

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Tehran on Monday and met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian. The two ministers discussed a range of issues.

-- Iran’s special envoy visits Kabul, says U.S. backs ISIS

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan said on Monday that after the defeat in Afghanistan, the United States is trying to support the ISIS terrorist group, IRNA reported

-- IAEA chief Grossi to visit Iran soon, to meet FM Amir Abdollahian

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran soon and will hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish