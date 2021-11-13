Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 13

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Removal of sanctions main topic of JCPOA talks: Iran

Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani said on Friday the lifting of US sanctions on the Islamic Republic will be the main topic of upcoming talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The key issue is the removal of illegal sanctions and the return of the United States to the JCPOA is the next issue,” Baqeri Kani said, using the official name of the nuclear pact, IRNA reported.

-- Iran welcomes détente between Syria, Arab countries, says US naturally worried

Iran said the reestablishment of relations between Syria and other regional Arab countries will benefit both sides, and this is why the US is very concerned about this issue.

-- ‘Hero’ Palestinian prisoner ends 113-day hunger strike after securing release from Israeli jail

A Palestinian prisoner, hailed as a hero, ended a 113-day hunger strike on Thursday after Israel agreed not to extend his detention without trial beyond February, Palestinian officials said.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Top Negotiator: Iran Needs Guarantees

Iran requires a commitment that the U.S. will not again leave the nuclear deal signed with world powers in 2015, the country’s new chief negotiator and deputy foreign minister has said.

-- Zionist Regime ‘Doomed to Termination’

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Force said Thursday that Israel is “doomed to termination” and that any move by the occupying regime against the Islamic Republic will expedite that demise.

-- Nasrallah: Saudis Trying to Stir Instability in Lebanon

Hezbollah head Sayyaed Hassan Nasrallah has blasted Saudi Arabia for trying to stir instability in Lebanon amid a weeks-long diplomatic dispute between the latter and several Persian Gulf countries.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran-Syria ties under spotlight amid UAE diplomatic outreach

After long years of antagonism, some Arab states are trying out a new approach toward Syria in a bid to revive what came to be known as the Arab role in the war-torn country.

-- UAE, Turkey launch land transit corridor crossing Iran

United Arab Emirate (UAE)-Turkey transit corridor which passes through Iran was officially launched with the first shipment from the UAE port of Sharjah heading for the Turkish port of Mersin docking at the Iranian Shahid Rajaei port.

-- Sanctions should be lifted in accordance with JCPOA: Iran’s chief negotiator

Iran requires a commitment that the U.S. will not again leave the nuclear deal signed with world powers in 2015, the country’s new chief negotiator and deputy foreign minister has told the Guardian.

