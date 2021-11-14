Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 14

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Interior minister: Sixth COVID wave concerns still in place

Concerns about the start of the sixth wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Iran have not been fully allayed yet, said the interior minister.

In an address to a ceremony in the northern province of Alborz on Saturday, Ahmad Vahidi added that, at present, Iran is among successful countries in terms of vaccinating its population against COVID-19, IRNA reported.

However, he warned against lack of seriousness about the possibility of a sixth wave of infections sweeping the country, stressing, “We must not let that happen.”

-- Kyrgyzstan could become Iran’s transit corridor to SCO states: Qassemi

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi said on Saturday that Kyrgyzstan could become Iran’s transit corridor to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) states.

In a meeting with officials from Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy in Tehran, the Iranian minister said that his country is ready to transfer its techno-engineering updates to Kyrgyzstan, IRNA reported.

“Apart from the issue of transit, the two countries can cooperate in fields including trade, investment, agriculture and exports,” he noted.

-- IME weekly trade surpasses $454m

The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that 1.78 million tons of commodities, valued at over $454 million, were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the week ending November 12.

A total of 1.47 million tons of various products, worth about $242 million, were traded on IME’s domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Minister: Iran Set to Import Chinese Housing Construction Tech

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Rostam Ghasemi said Friday that Islamic Republic is in talks with China to import the country’s Housing Construction Technology.

Ghasemi srtessed the continuation of negotiations with Chinese companies for the introduction of new technologies for housing construction in the country.

-- Envoy: Armenia, Iran Trade Ties Could Exceed $1bn

Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia Abbas Zohouri said on Saturday that Iran’s trade and business exchanges with Armenia could reach $1 billion.

Speaking among a number of members of the Board of Directors of Tehran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) who traveled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for participating in the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchange (FEAS) Summit, Zohouri said that the two countries enjoy high capacities and potentials to boost their bilateral trade.

-- Iran to Play Uzbekistan in CAFA U-15 Championship Opener

Iran will begin the 2021 CAFA U-15 Boys Championship with a match against Uzbekistan. The match will be held on November 19. Iran is scheduled to meet Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on November 21 and 23, respectively.

The tournament will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from November 19 to 23 in a round-robin format. Iran won the 2nd edition in 2018 which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Ghasemi confirmed as London 2012 gold medalist

Iranian freestyle wrestler Komeil Ghasemi has officially been confirmed as the London 2012 gold medalist, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ratified new rankings.

Two podium finishers in the men’s 120kg were stripped of medals due to doping, with Uzbekistan’s Artur Taymazov and Georgia’s Davit Modzmanashvili losing their gold and silver medals respectively.

The final rankings will see two gold medalists, with Komeil Ghasemi and Russia’s Bilyal Makhov now topping the standings respectively. The two wrestlers had lost in the semifinals.

-- Iranian cartoonists Hamid Sufi, Javad Takju top at Olense Kartoenale

Iranian cartoonists Hamid Sufi and Javad Takju have won the top prizes of the 33rd edition of Olense Kartoenale, a Belgian international cartoon competition. Sufi won first prize in the main theme of the contest, which was “A Visit to the Museum”. He works at the Iranian Students News Agency.

He has previously participated in many international cartoon contests in Portugal, China, South Korea and Argentina.

-- Gigantic flower carpet unveiled in central Iran

The largest flower carpet ever made in West Asia has recently been unveiled in Mahallat which is known as a hectic hub of flower gardens, Markazi province’s tourism chief has announced.

Flowers from 200,000 varieties are used in the carpet, which covers 800 meters and was unveiled on Thursday on the sidelines of the local thanksgiving and pomegranate festival, Mostafa Marzban said on Saturday. Mahallat Municipality, flower and plant producers union, and a group of social and cultural heritage activists designed and arranged the flower carpet, the official added.

