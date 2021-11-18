Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 18

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Leader: Colonialists waging soft wars to pillage nations

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned Iran’s scientifically-elite community of the soft wars being waged by the world’s colonial powers with the aim of rendering nations indifferent or ignorant towards their genius and setting the stage for the pillaging of those nations.

-- Russia denies ‘fake’ reports on controlling shares in Iranian gas project

Russia’s embassy in Tehran rejected as fake a recent report which suggests Moscow will have the dominant share of the development works for a newly-discovered Iranian gas field in the Caspian Sea.

-- Iran rejects latest UN draft resolution as incitement to Iranophobia

Iran’s senior diplomat to the United Nations dismissed as “biased and non-constructive” a draft resolution forwarded to the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic, calling it a move to instrumentalize the issue of human rights.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Colonial Powers Want Nations to Overlook Their Assets

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday warned Iran’s scientific community of soft wars being waged by the world’s colonial powers with the aim of rendering nations indifferent or ignorant to their talented minds and setting the stage for pillaging those nations.

-- Iran Trounce Syria in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

A dominant display from Iran at the King Abdullah II Stadium saw Team Melli cruise past host Syria 3-0 in Matchday Six of the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar on Tuesday.

-- Iran Warns Against ‘Hasty’ Judgments by IAEA Members

Iran’s representative to the international organizations in Vienna said Wednesday the country’s interaction with the UN nuclear agency will continue despite differences on technical issues.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Diplomat seeks removing border obstacles to up trade with Iraq

Mehdi Safari, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, has said it is possible to expand trade between Tehran and Baghdad by two times provided that the existing border problems are resolved, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

-- Over 100m doses of COVID-19 vaccine injected

The number of COVID-19 vaccines injected in the country has exceeded 100 million doses, despite all barriers and difficulties caused by sanctions.

-- Saudi-Israeli propaganda against Iran and Syria fails

Last week, Al Arabiya, a Saudi TV channel, said that Iran’s advisor in Syria, Brigadier General Mustafa Javad Ghaffari, has been expelled from Syria, following a dispute with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Why did the Saudi-Israeli plot surfaced at such complicated time? The Tehran Times explores why.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish