Pakistani chambers show keen interest in Iranian pavilion in int'l industrial expo

The International Exhibition of Industry, Machinery, and Renewable Energy kicked off on Tuesday with the participation of nineteen Iranian companies.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail inaugurated the exhibition and visited the Iranian pavilion along with the Consul General of Iran in Karachi Hassan Nourian and interacted with Iranian industrialists and businessmen.

Yesterday, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood visited the Iranian pavilion and admired the high quality of Iranian products.

On the third and final day of the Karachi International Exhibition, Pakistani businessmen, including heads and members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Iran-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, visited the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the exhibition, the Iranian companies showcased bread-making machinery and equipment, stone cutting, mineral drilling, auto parts, telecommunications equipment, renewable energy equipment, impact hammers, and other high quality products.

