Iran-Pakistan private sector must identify each other’s capacities: Iran CG

Hassan Nourian in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday said Iran and Pakistan are two important neighboring Islamic countries with a common border of about one thousand kilometers with many historical and cultural commonalities.

He said there is a huge scope for development of bilateral trade relations as we believe that trade and economic relations between Iran and Pakistan are not at the level of political relations.

Hassan Nourian said despite the geographical commonalities of the two neighboring countries, the level of knowledge of our businessmen and private sectors of mutual capacities and needs is not enough.

“Therefore we should provide information to the private sector about each other’s capacities,” he said.

He stressed the need to hold joint meetings between Iranian and Pakistani businessmen and regular exhibitions in different cities of the two countries, to take advantage of the capabilities of the private sector.

He said we are witnessing the presence of a number of Iranian companies in Pakistan’s international trade exhibition, which is being held in Karachi for the first time after the Corona period, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has a special pavilion with an area of ​​about 300 square meters.

**Iran-Pakistan determined to implement trade agreements

Nourian added it is expected that due to the recent visit of Pakistan’s Adviser to the Prime Minister to Tehran and holding of 9th meeting of Joint Trade Committee we will see good things in removing trade barriers between the two countries.

He added the meeting of the Joint Trade Committee in Tehran would help prepare the ground for the signing of a free trade agreement between Iran and Pakistan.

Regarding the agreement of the two countries' to form a joint economic commission Nourian said it is likely that in late December of this year the commission will be formed in Islamabad and effective steps will be taken to address various issues to promote trade and commerce."

The Iranian Consul General in Karachi said the use of common borders is a good opportunity and according to an agreement Iran and Pakistan have agreed to establish border markets, strengthen the living standards and trade of border residents.

He stressed today, we need to prioritize the concerns of business community and most importantly, the two countries must put the issue of creating a mechanism for monetary and banking transfers on the serious agenda.

He added considering the technical and specialized nature of this issue, it seems that the central banks of Iran and Pakistan should resume their technical negotiations to discuss the mechanism of payments.

