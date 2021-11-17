Barter trade mechanism with Iran soon to be implemented: Pakistani Adviser

"We are pleased with the presence of Iranian companies at the Karachi trade exhibition," Abdul Razak Dawood told IRNA on Wednesday during a visit to the Iranian pavilion at the 17th international trade fair in Karachi.

He said that "I saw your companies here at the trade fair and they are showing products better than I expected".

Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Commerce and Investment, expressing confidence in the results of his recent visit to Iran and attending the 9th meeting of the Joint Trade Committee of the two countries, said that Inshallah "we will soon have barter trade mechanism in place between Iran and Pakistan".

He described trade talks between Tehran and Islamabad as satisfactory and added what is more important is that "we should move forward and quickly with the bilateral consultations".

While attending the International Exhibition in Karachi, Abdul Razak Dawood visited the Iranian pavilion and met with a number of Iranian businessmen.

The 9th meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee was held in Tehran on November 6-7 during which both sides had agreed to increase the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Zahedan Chamber of Commerce to strengthen cooperation.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish