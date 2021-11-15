Nov 15, 2021, 4:23 PM
Pakistan to host Int'l expo on Machinery, Renewable Energy with Iran’s participation

Islamabad, IRNA – Pakistan is set to host an International Exhibition of Industry, Machinery, Renewable Energy, Transportation and Electric Vehicles with the participation of 14 companies from the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi.

The 17th Pakistan International Exhibition of Industry, Machinery and Automobiles will start tomorrow (Tuesday) for three days in Karachi with the participation of fourteen Iranian companies.

The international exhibition, which runs until Thursday, November 18th, features Iranian companies in various fields, including bread-making machinery and equipment, stone cutting, mineral drilling, auto parts, telecommunications equipment, renewable energy, and impact hammers. 

Hassan Nourian, Consul General of Iran in Karachi, told IRNA that the 13th government of Iran is keen to expand economic cooperation with neighbors and that is why the Iranian Consulate General in Karachi, by pursuing economic diplomacy and continuous follow-up for several months, succeeded in inviting several companies

Pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with several other countries, will welcome domestic and foreign manufacturers, investors, and companies at the Karachi International Exhibition.

