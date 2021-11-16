Int'l industrial expo kicks off in Pakistan; Iran's pavilion center of attraction

Nineteen Iranian companies are showing their products at the international expo at a local hotel in Pakistan’s financial hub which will conclude on Thursday, November 18.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Consul General of Iran in Karachi Hassan Nourian, the ambassador of Belarus, representatives of Turkey and China, and managers of prominent domestic and foreign industrial companies attended the opening ceremony.

The pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been set up at a space of 290 square meters and is welcoming domestic and foreign manufacturers, investors, and companies.

The Iranian companies are showing bread-making machinery and equipment, stone cutting, mineral drilling, auto parts, telecommunications equipment, renewable energy equipment impact hammers, and other high quality products.

In addition to Iran, Belarus also has a pavilion at the 17th Pakistan International Fair, as well as various Pakistani companies and Turkey and China.

Pakistan's 220-million-strong market and the nearly 1,000-kilometer border with Iran are influential features in trade between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan.

This event is the first joint cooperation project between two friendly neighbors and brothers after the recent visit of advisor to the Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Commerce to Iran and the holding of the 9th meeting of Joint Trade Committee.

The 17th Pakistan International Trade and Industry Exhibition will continue until Thursday, November 18, which is the first post-corona exhibition in the port city of Karachi.

