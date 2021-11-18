Iran-Pakistan exhibitions, opportunity to boost bilateral trade

Saeed Dehghani, the CEO of Iran Exhibition and Trade Events Development Company, talking to IRNA on Thursday, the last day of the International Trade and Industrial Fair in Karachi, said that Pakistan's very high industrial and commercial capacity could create many opportunities for the Iranian side.

He said if we analyze the capabilities of Iranian companies in production and export and compare it with the capacity of Pakistan, we will realize that we must increase the level of our interactions.

Dehghani added promoting interactions between the artisans of the two countries requires an alliance and the role of all stakeholders in Iran and Pakistan so that we can increase the volume of bilateral trade to a level that is in accordance with the will and commitment of leaders and governments of the two neighboring countries.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of Iran's participation in the Karachi International Exhibition and the constructive interaction of Iranian industrialists and business activists with Pakistani parties.

Dehghani said the presence of Iranian companies in this exhibition is very important for Pakistanis in the sense that the coronavirus pandemic had prevented any international gathering and meeting of representatives of foreign companies for more than a year and a half.

He said holding of the International Exhibition of Industry and Commerce will give Pakistan an opportunity to engage with regional companies and other countries around the world.

The CEO of Iran Exhibition and Trade Events Development Company said that the exhibition ends today and tomorrow a specialized meeting will be hosted by the Consulate General of Iran in Karachi with the presence of the consul general, economic advisor, and business associates.

He added one of the strengths of the Karachi exhibition was the presence of experts in various fields and the visit of specialists and it is expected that the expert discussions of the present companies, especially at the Iran Pavilion, will pave the way for more interactions between the two countries and other foreign companies.

The 17th Pakistan International Trade and Industry Exhibition ended today with the active presence of 19 companies from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

