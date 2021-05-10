May 10, 2021, 2:40 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84324735
0 Persons

Tags

COVID-19 kills 351 more Iranians over past 24 hours

COVID-19 kills 351 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, May 10, IRNA - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeded 75,261 with 351 more Iranians who died from the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

Some 351 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 75,261, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

It said that 18,408 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,517 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,127,192 patients out of a total of 2,673,219 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,533 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 17,206,735 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 9 =