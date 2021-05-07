May 7, 2021, 2:41 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84321091
0 Persons

Tags

COVID-19 kills 335 more Iranians over past 24 hours

COVID-19 kills 335 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, May 7, IRNA - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeded 74,241 with 335 more Iranians who died from the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday.

Some 335 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 74,241, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday.

17,076 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,681 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,074,089 patients out of a total of 2,627,094 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,534 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 16,789,338 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 9 =