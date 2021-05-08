May 8, 2021, 2:30 PM
COVID-19 kills 283 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, May 8, IRNA - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeded 74,524 with 283 more Iranians who died from the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

13,576 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,026 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,092,381 patients out of a total of 2,640,670 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,545 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 16,929,609 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

