COVID-19 kills 338 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, May 6, IRNA - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeded 73,906 with 338 more Iranians who died from the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

Some 338 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 73,906, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

18,409 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,441 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,057,692 patients out of a total of 2,610,018 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,515 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 16,652,514 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

