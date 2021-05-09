Catholic archbishop in Iran says presence in election, national duty

Religious minorities are eligible to vote in elections as participation in elections is nation’s right, the archbishop told IRNA.

Followers of all religions should have active presence in elections, he added.

Religious minorities have had high turnout in different events including war and elections because they believe that such participation is a national duty, he noted.

“We don’t care what enemy says,” he said adding that national interests are important.

In a related development, head of Assyrians Association of Orumiyeh Stanley Simons said a few days ago that participation in the upcoming presidential election is a duty that Assyrians will responsibly fulfill.

Iran's 13th presidential election is slated for June 18. Registration of presidential hopefuls will start from May 11 for five days.

