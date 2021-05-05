May 5, 2021, 1:32 PM
Assyrians to be in presidential election to have share in Iran fate

Orumiyeh, May 5, IRNA - Head of Assyrians Association of Orumiyeh, a northwestern Iranian city, Stanley Simons said on Wednesday that participation in the upcoming presidential election is a duty that Assyrians will responsibly fulfill.

Iran's 13th presidential election is slated for June 18. Registration of presidential hopefuls will start from May 11 for five days.

As Simons believes, enemy is trying to keep people away from the ballot boxes.

So, he added, tension should not be created because it will give excuses for the enemy.

Assyrians are not minorities in Iran as it is usually interpreted in other countries, but they are Christian Iranians faithful to country and system, he noted.

About the upcoming presidential election in Iran, Simons said the results will be respect for nation’s vote.

“Presence in the elections is among our culture.”

