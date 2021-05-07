Islamic Revolution of Iran brought resistance on right track: Islamic Jihad

Representative of the Islamic Jihad Movement Nasser Abu-Sharif delivered a speech before Friday Prayers ceremony in Mashad, Khorasan Razavi province, noting that the issue of al-Quds had been one of the most important issues before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979; so, the embassy of the Zionist regime in Tehran turned into the embassy of Palestine.

The Islamic Revolution of Iran has been supporting all Palestinian fighters and late Imam Khomeini designated the International Quds Day to unite the whole Muslim world in order to pursue the objectives of the resistance movement and stand against Western-Zionist plots.



According to the Palestinian official, the Islamic Revolution created a big quake in the Islamic world and formed jihadi movements in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, as well as throughout the Muslim lands.

Al-Quds not only belongs to the Palestinians, but it also belongs to all Muslim nations; thus, the oppressed people need support from other Islamic countries in a bid to fight the Zionist regime in all arenas, he noted, adding that al-Quds will be liberated, because the almighty God vowed in the holy Quran; so, the Zionists will be expelled from al-Aqsa Mosque and the whole Palestinian territories.

