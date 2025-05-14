Iran to take legal action against Google over distortion of the Persian Gulf’s name

Tehran, IRNA – The National Virtual Space Center will take legal action against Google and other international platforms over the distortion of the historical name of the Persian Gulf, the center’s spokesman said.

Hossein Dalirian said that the issue will be followed up through international legal channels, describing it as a deliberate falsification of a well-established geographical and historical fact.

He said the recent use of fabricated titles in place of the Persian Gulf by some platforms, including Google, had drawn strong reactions from the Iranian public and even some international figures.

Dalirian emphasized that “Persian Gulf” has been consistently used for thousands of years in historical documents, maps, and treaties, and recognized by authoritative institutions such as the UN Group of Experts on Geographical Names under UN ECOSOC Resolution 715.

He further said that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the use of fake names a violation of its national identity and a breach of Article 19(3) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The center will soon host a legal consultation session to assess the issue with legal experts and representatives from relevant government bodies, he added.

4354**9417