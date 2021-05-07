VP: World Quds Day symbolizes day to fight against normalization of occupation

Quds Day is a day of remembrance. The day to fight against the "normalization" operation of the occupation, Jahangiri wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

He added that World Quds Day is the day of the fight against oblivion and it is a day of transferring Palestinian history to new generations as Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish told Palestinian children "don't forget that they should return home."

In Ramadan of 1979, the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month as the Quds Day. He said in a speech, "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the 'Quds Day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

Since then, the world's freedom-seekers, especially in Islamic countries, have been staging massive rallies and organized special ceremonies to mark the occasion, but this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rallies will not take place.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish