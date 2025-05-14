Shahid Bahonar Port: Strategic overview and operational capabilities

Shahid Bahonar Port is located in Hormozgan province, within Bandar Abbas county, on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf. The port lies 1,333 kilometers from Tehran and is positioned just 8 kilometers west of the city of Bandar Abbas. Its coordinates are 27º08'N and 56º12'E, placing it at the entrance to the Persian Gulf.

Connectivity and Access

The port is well-connected to major Iranian cities, including Tehran, via air, newly developed railway systems, and paved roads. Its proximity to Bandar Abbas International Airport enhances its accessibility for both cargo and passengers.

Shahid Bahonar Port’s location on the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC) makes it a vital link for trade between Iran, Central Asia, Russia, and beyond.

Capabilities and Advantages

Shahid Bahonar Port boasts 12 berths and favorable quayside depths, accommodating large vessels with drafts up to 11.5 meters.

It houses the largest international maritime passenger transfer terminal in Iran, serving as a major hub for marine tourism and passenger movement, including international routes such as the Shahid Bahonar–Sharjah line.

Cargo Handling

The port is a multipurpose facility, handling a wide variety of cargoes including Petrochemical products, Bulk and general cargo, Refrigerated goods, fruits, and vegetables (it is the country’s largest sea port for the export of these items), Liquefied gases (as the only terminal for their export in Iran)

Cargo Services

Shahid Bahonar Port provides comprehensive cargo loading, unloading, stowage, and treatment services, supported by advanced port equipment and facilities. Passenger ships benefit from an 80% discount on tariffs, supporting marine tourism and passenger traffic.

The port is a key node for the export and transit of goods to Persian Gulf littoral states, Indian Ocean countries, and further afield to Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan.

Economic Performance and Development

Shahid Bahonar Port handles nearly 5% of Iran’s total port activities, underlining its significance in the national logistics network. The port area has been expanded to 378,000 square meters to accommodate growth in trade and logistics operations.

Shahid Bahonar Port stands as one of Iran’s most important and versatile southern ports, playing a critical role in both passenger and cargo transport. Its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and integration with international trade corridors position it as a key facilitator of Iran’s maritime commerce and regional connectivity.

This article was first published by the Ports and Maritime Organization of Ministry of Road and Urban Development of Iran.