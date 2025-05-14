PUIC Conference kicks off in Indonesia with Iran in attendance

Jakarta, IRNA — The 19th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States (PUIC) started in Indonesia with Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf and his accompanying delegation in attendance.

At the head of a delegation, Qalibaf arrived in Jakarta early Wednesday morning and was welcomed at the airport by Indonesian officials.

Delegates from 38 Islamic countries have participated in the PUIC Conference.

The conference, running from May 12 to 15, is centered around the theme “Good Governance and Strong Institutions as Pillars of Resilience.”

Iranian representatives have delivered speeches in several specialized committees. Qalibaf is also scheduled to deliver a speech in the event.

The discussions focus on political, economic, and cultural matters, women's and family affairs, and the issue of Palestine.

